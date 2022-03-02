Alabama minister reunites with family after getting stuck in Ukraine during Russian invasion

One local minister had an emotional reunion at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, as he finally returned home from a mission trip in Ukraine.
The baggage claim area was filled with cheering members of the Winfield Church of Christ, as their minister walked off the plane.
"I tell you what, that's the greatest feeling in all the world," says Mark Posey, as he is greeted by a sea of familiar faces.
Posey had been on a mission trip in Ukraine for the past month. It's the same trip he has done for the past 30 years.
"My life has been changed because of [the Ukrainians] and I want to just continue to lift them up and encourage them," he says.
His routine mission trip quickly turned into a war zone as Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
"It has been frightening, especially when you wake early in the morning to explosions in the city and you know that there are bombs going off," says Posey.
He fled to Poland alongside thousands of other Ukrainians trying to make it across the border.
He recounts his journey and says, "You watch a father being pulled by soldiers away from his wife and children. That tugs at your heartstrings."
His local youth group was constantly watching the news and awaiting his return home.
"I hate to say anxious, but prayerful I guess would be a better word," says youth minister Harrison Moran.
Posey's wife, Pauli, immediately embraced him as he walked towards the baggage claim. "He's home. He's where he belongs and that's just the best feeling in the world to know," says Pauli.
They are grateful to be reunited, as thousands of people remain in Ukraine, uncertain of what will happen next.
"I shed a lot of tears because I could go but they couldn't," says Posey.
He is grateful for all of the support from his congregation during his journey home. He says he will jump right back into his duties at the Winfield Church of Christ, starting with bible study Wednesday night.