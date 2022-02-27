 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama minister crosses Ukrainian border and on the way back home

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Posey

An Alabama minister is finally out of Ukraine after being stuck in a war zone during his mission's trip.

Mark Posey is a minister at Winfield Church of Christ. He's been on a mission's trip in Ukraine for about a month, but when he was about to leave Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We've been sweating it out!" Drew Manley, a church member at Winfield Church of Christ said.

Posey's wife says they had to go to Plan B once they heard the news of the invasion, so Mark along with thousands of other refugees headed to Poland.

"A 10 hour drive was 21 hours," Pauli Posey said.

Mark had no way to communicate with his loved ones or congregation, but he was not alone. Pauli says God was with him as the community prayed for his safe return. She says God answered those prayers by placing a Polish man in Mark's path to help him cross the Ukrainian border.

Mark told his wife, "I believe God sent him to me to help me. I would not be here if not for that gentleman."

Pauli felt a huge wave of relief as she learned Mark was safe in Warsaw, Poland doing what he loves—preaching the gospel.

She's grateful for all the support she's received.

"They just surrounded me and kind of carried me through on days when I didn't think we could," Pauli said.

She says she can't wait to see her husband again.

"I'll be 100% calm when he's back home," Pauli said.

Mark will fly out of Warsaw, Poland on Monday. He will land in Birmingham at around 11:40 p.m. Monday, and be back to preaching at his church later this week.

