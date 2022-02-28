Alabama minister crosses Ukrainian border and is on the way back home

An Alabama minister is finally out of Ukraine after being stuck in a war zone during his mission's trip.
Mark Posey is a minister at Winfield Church of Christ. He's been on a mission's trip in Ukraine for about a month, but when he was about to leave, Russia invaded Ukraine.
"We've been sweating it out," said Drew Manley, a church member at Winfield Church of Christ.
Posey's wife said they had to go to Plan B once they heard the news of the invasion, so Mark — along with thousands of other refugees — headed to Poland.
"A 10-hour drive was 21 hours," Pauli Posey said.
Mark had no way to communicate with his loved ones or congregation, but he was not alone. Pauli said God was with him as the community prayed for his safe return. She said God answered those prayers by placing a Polish man in Mark's path to help him cross the Ukrainian border.
Mark told his wife, "I believe God sent him to me to help me. I would not be here if not for that gentleman."
Pauli felt a huge wave of relief as she learned Mark was safe in Warsaw, Poland, doing what he loves — preaching the gospel.
She's grateful for all the support she's received.
"They just surrounded me and kind of carried me through on days when I didn't think we could," Pauli said.
She said she can't wait to see her husband again.
"I'll be 100% calm when he's back home," Pauli said.
Mark will fly out of Warsaw, Poland, on Monday. He will land in Birmingham at around 11:40 p.m. Monday and be back to preaching at his church later this week.