Alabama Men's Basketball Drops a Narrow 78-76 Decision at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a game that went down to the final shot, the No. 24/25 Alabama men’s basketball team dropped a narrow 78-76 decision to Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1) Saturday night inside Humphrey Coliseum. It was the Crimson Tide’s third consecutive loss, matching the longest losing streak under head coach Nate Oats, as Alabama drops to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in SEC play.
Saturday’s game was a tightly-contested affair throughout that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes, as the Bulldogs hung on to win at home for the 10th time in 11 games this season.
Four UA players reached double figures led by guard Jaden Shackelford’s 17 points on the night. Forward Darius Miles came off the bench to collect a career-best 14 points to go with six rebounds, while guar Keon Ellis also had 14 and a team-leading seven boards. Center Charles Bediako added 11, six rebounds and a pair of assists in the loss.
HEAD COACH NATE OATS POSTGAME COMMENTS
“This was a tough loss, but you have to give them credit. I thought rebounding was a big difference down the stretch. We were down by one rebound at the under-eight media time out and then after that we got outrebounded by 12. We also had only give up eight offensive boards and they had nine more o-boards. That’s really what the game came down to. I think they came into the game 15th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate and we ended up giving them 49 percent of their misses. It’s hard to win a game when they are getting half of their missed shots. We have to have guys step up there and get a rebound. I think they had four o-boards in one possession. We need to have some toughness about us and we need it for 40 minutes. We have to start playing better, especially on the tough stuff.”
TEAM STATS
Alabama fell to 1-2 this season in one possession games
Mississippi State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series after the Tide won all three contests against the Bulldogs a year ago
UA leads the all-time series 129-78, while the Bulldogs improved to 56-43 in all-time home games versus the Tide
Guard Jahvon Quinerly finished with five points which snapped his nine-game double-figure scoring streak
FIRST HALF
The first half that saw 14 lead changes and 10 ties
Neither team had more than a five-point lead (Alabama at 16:29) in the opening stanza
After Alabama took its five-point lead, 11-6 at the 16:29 mark, the Bulldogs answered with a 7-0 spurt to regain the lead at 13-11
Trailing by a score of 36-33 with 2:50 remaining in the half, the Tide would finish with an 8-1 run to take a 41-37 lead at intermission
Shackelford led all players with 14 first half points
SECOND HALF
With Alabama holding a 46-42 lead early in the second half, MSU went on an 11-5 spurt to regain the lead at 53-51 at the 13:25 mark
The Tide would respond by scoring nine of the next 11 points to match its largest lead at five points, 60-55, with 10:17 remaining
Alabama would go the next nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing the Bulldogs to regain the lead on the strength of a 12-4 run over the next 4:42 to take a 67-64 advantage with 5:35 left to play
MSU would follow that with an 8-3 spurt to take its largest lead at eight points, 75-67, with 1:34 left
In all, the 20-7 run lasted nearly nine minutes and turned a five-point UA lead into an eight-point edge for MSU
The Tide did not go down quietly as it responded with a 9-2 spurt to cut the lead to one, 77-76, with three seconds remaining and possession of the ball
Ellis had a good look for a game-winning three-pointer but it rimmed out to give the Bulldogs the win
UP NEXT
Alabama will play three of its last four games in the month of January under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum, beginning with a Wednesday night tilt with No. 12/12 LSU. The contest will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN2.