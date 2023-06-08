 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Alabama men’s basketball announces hiring of Ryan Pannone as Assistant Coach

ryan

Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Wednesday the hiring of Ryan Pannone as assistant coach. Pannone will join Austin Claunch as Oats' second assistant coach.

"Over my last four years at Alabama, I have gotten to know Ryan through his work with the Pelicans organization. He is one of the brightest minds in the game of basketball and a relentless worker," Oats said. "Ryan brings a wealth of Xs and Os experience to Tuscaloosa from his time coaching in the NBA, G League, and overseas. He is recognized as a top recruiter and a leader in player development, both crucial to the long and short-term success of our program. We are excited Ryan is on board working with our student athletes. Not only is he a fantastic coach, but he is an even better person and a proven mentor of young men. I am sure Ryan and his family will become a valued part of the Tuscaloosa community."

Pannone most recently served as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans. He also spent time previously as the head coach of the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, coaching former UA players Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. Pannone has also coached at all levels across the globe, serving as an assistant coach in the professional ranks in Angola, China, Germany, Korea and Slovakia including leading Hapoel Jerusalem to the Israeli championship and advancing them to the Euro Cup semifinals. Pannone has also coached in the junior college, AAU Circuit and high school ranks.

"I am extremely honored to join The University of Alabama and Coach Oats' staff," Pannone said. "The chance to join a legendary school with a basketball program that is among the best in the country is a privilege. Coach Oats leads a team that competes with NBA-style ball and runs NBA sets, so to have the opportunity to leverage my NBA experience to mentor and raise up student athletes was a rare and rewarding offer I couldn't pass up."

