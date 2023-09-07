Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 SEC Schedule

The Alabama men's basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2023-24 season Thursday afternoon as the Southeastern Conference announced its 18-game conference game slate.
Eight SEC teams, including Alabama, advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 as the Tide will face another daunting league slate. UA opens conference play on the road at Vanderbilt on Jan. 6 before returning home for its first home conference game on Jan. 9 vs. South Carolina. Alabama will have home-and-home league matchups with Auburn (Jan. 24 in Tuscaloosa, Feb. 7 at Auburn), Florida (Feb. 21 in Tuscaloosa, March 5 at Florida), LSU (Jan. 27 in Tuscaloosa, Feb. 10 at LSU), Mississippi State (Jan. 13 at Mississippi State, Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa), and Tennessee (Jan. 20 at Tennessee, March 2 in Tuscaloosa).