Alabama men held prisoner by Russia now back in America

Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke are back in the United States of America after more than 100 days in Russian captivity.
"... We have been informed that Andy and Alex are now officially back on American soil," U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama's office informed WAAY 31.
WAAY has learned a plane carrying the men landed at JFK International Airport in New York about 10:50 a.m. Friday. They are expected to be debriefed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before returning to Alabama.
Huynh, of Hartselle, and Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, were taken prisoner by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine more than 100 days ago.
The two veterans left Alabama to go help Ukraine fight against the continuing Russian invasion.
They were released Wednesday as part of a prisoner swap orchestrated by Saudi Arabia.
