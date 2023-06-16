Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission halts work after discovering ‘inconsistencies’

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission on Friday voted to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses.
The commission said in a news release that this comes after the “discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data. During this pause in proceedings, the commission will seek an independent review of all scoring data.”
The length of the stay has not been determined.
According to the release, the stay impacts the following procedural requirements of the program:
Applicants who were awarded a license on June 12 are not required to pay the license fee by June 26.
Applicants who were denied a license on June 12 are not required to submit a request for investigative hearing by June 26.
Licenses that were awarded on June 12 will not be issued on July 10.
“The commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” AMCC Director John McMillan said in the release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”
From earlier:
Alabama moved a big step closer to making medical marijuana available to the public.
On Monday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded 21 licenses to companies in a variety of subcategories.
Out of the 21, one business currently is operating in Cullman, Statewide Property Holdings, which was awarded a license to dispense.
According to released applications, Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, based in Birmingham, has plans to open a dispensary in Owens Cross Roads.
The people of Alabama voted to legalize the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in 2021.
The AMCC said they narrowed down the total applicants to 90, before deciding on the final 21 on Monday.
Dr. Steven Stokes, commission chair, said giving out these licenses was not an easy decision.
"There was no shortage of qualified individuals and entities who provided applications for us to consider," said Stokes. "We believe that we have selected an outstanding slate of inaugural licensees to represent Alabama's new medical cannabis industry."
The AMCC awarded licenses to applicants in numerous categories:
Cultivator License
- Blackberry Farms, LLC
- Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC
- Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC
- Twister Herb Cultivation, LLC
Dispensary License
- CCS of Alabama, LLC
- RJK Holdings AL, LLC
- Statewide Property Holding AL, LLC
- Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC
Integrated Facility License
- Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC
- Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC
- Sustainable Alabama, LLC
- TheraTrue Alabama, LLC
- Verano Alabama, LLC
Processor License
- 1819 Labs, LLC
- Enchanted Green, LLC
- Jasper Development Group Inc.
- Organic Harvest Lab, LLC
Secure Transport License
- Alabama Secure Transport, LLC
- International Communication, LLC
- Tyler Van Lines, LLC
State Testing Labratory License
- Centrus Labratories
These businesses have 14 days to pay a license fee before they receive their official licenses on July 10.
Vice Chairman of the Commission Rex Vaughn said there will be another chance for businesses unsuccessful to apply for licenses in cultivation, secure transporters and state testing laboratories.