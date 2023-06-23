Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing lawsuit over licenses

On Thursday, Alabama Always, LLC filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, seeking a restraining order to stop the commission from handing out any new licenses.
Days after awarding licenses to 21 companies, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced they would be suspending the process, due to finding inconsistencies in their grading process.
Commission members said they wanted to hire another third party to audit their grading process, but Alabama Always, LLC argued against this, saying they feel doing so "does nothing more than throw good money at the problem."
Alabama Always, LLC also argued they were not able to upload full resolution exhibits displaying their business model due to the application limiting upload sizes.
A judge agreed with the company to put a restraining order on the commission handing out any new licenses until July 13.