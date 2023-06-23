 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing lawsuit over licenses

  • 0
Medical Marijuana Commission awards licenses

MGN

On Thursday, Alabama Always, LLC filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, seeking a restraining order to stop the commission from handing out any new licenses. 

Days after awarding licenses to 21 companies, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced they would be suspending the process, due to finding inconsistencies in their grading process. 

Commission members said they wanted to hire another third party to audit their grading process, but Alabama Always, LLC argued against this, saying they feel doing so "does nothing more than throw good money at the problem."

Alabama Always, LLC also argued they were not able to upload full resolution exhibits displaying their business model due to the application limiting upload sizes. 

A judge agreed with the company to put a restraining order on the commission handing out any new licenses until July 13. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you