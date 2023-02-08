Alabama man released early from state prison arrested 3 days later at parole office

An Alabama inmate released from prison last week under the state’s new mandatory supervision law is already back behind bars.
On Monday, Brandall Wayne Wadsworth checked in at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Pell City Field Office while in possession of a controlled substance, officials said.
He then was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Pell City Police Department. Bureau officers transported him to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after beginning parole violation paperwork.
Pell City police said Wadsworth “reoffended with three days” of his release from state prison.
He’s part of a group of several hundred Alabama prison inmates now eligible for early release via the state’s mandatory supervision requirement. These inmates mostly were set for release from prison some time this year. Those released early were issued ankle monitors as part of the mandatory supervision requirements.
In a statement to WAAY 31, Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward praised the arrest of Wadsworth. He cited his as how the mandatory supervision program should operate if released inmates reoffend.
“This is an example of the supervision period in action. As always, our officers did an exceptional job in the performance of their duties.” said Ward. “I appreciate their professionalism and commitment to public safety.”
Wadsworth was serving time in state prison on a burglary charge at the time of his early release.