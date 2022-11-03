Alabama man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

A Chambers County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to five counts of possessing child pornography.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction Thursday, saying 34-year-old Joshua Kent of Valley had been sentenced to a 10-year split sentence.
Kent was indicted in August 2021 on 25 counts of possessing child pornography and arrested the following month. As part of his plea agreement, he will serve two years in prison with the remaining eight years suspended pending completion of three years' supervised probation.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
"Possession of child pornography is a devastating crime, damaging our society and wreaking terrible harm to the children who are its most tragic victims," said Marshall. "It is important that we stop it wherever we can, and send a message that those who break this law will be held to account and punished for their crimes."