Alabama man on death row pleads for a stay ahead of planned execution

An Alabama man on death row is fighting for a different way to be executed ahead of his planned execution.
James Barber, who will be executed between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, has filed with multiple courts, including the Supreme Court, to put a hold on his execution.
Along with his attorneys, Barber believes the state's method of lethal injection goes against his 8th Amendment rights, citing the process causes unnecessary pain.
Gov. Kay Ivey put a hold on all executions in the state in November of 2022 after the state's past three attempts all had issues finding intravenous connections.
Three months later and following a review, Ivey lifted the hold.
Attorney General Steve Marshall, speaking to WAAY 31 on Tuesday, said the state will move forward with the execution.
"Our intention is to go forward with the execution," said Marshall. "So long as there is no legal impediment."
Following his asks being denied by both state and district courts, Barber and his attorneys made a last effort plea to the Supreme Court.
As of Thursday evening, the Supreme Court did not respond to Barber's request.
James Barber has been on death row since 2003 after being convicted for the murder of a 75-year-old Harvest woman in 2001.