Alabama man gets 160 years for child porn, must pay $206,500 to victim

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an Alabama boat captain to serve 160 years in prison for exploiting a girl to make child pornography, and to pay the girl more than $200,000.
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown says District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered lifetime supervised release if 46-year-old William Malone of Mobile gets out of prison.
A jury in Lafayette convicted Malone in October on five counts of producing child pornography and two related charges. Prosecutors say Malone was captain of a vessel that sailed out of Abbeville, Louisiana, and the images were on his phone and laptop, found in a search of that vessel.