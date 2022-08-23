Alabama man charged with attacking officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Another Alabama man has been arrested and charged for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kaleb Dillard, 26, of Columbiana, was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges.
He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He also is charged with six related misdemeanor offenses.
According to an Instagram account used to link Dillard to the riot, he is a Marine. Federal officials say posts and messages on that account show him inside the Capitol during the riot. He also was caught on other cameras and security footage.
Court documents state Dillard illegally entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors about 2:26 p.m. Once inside, he attacked two U.S. Capitol Police officers.
Cameras captured Dillard grabbing one officer from behind and throwing him to the ground, according to documents. He is accused of pushing another officer in the chest.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
