Alabama legislative bill could make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those who proposed a prohibition on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama.
Representative Anthony Daniels of District 53 is one of the representatives backing HB4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Attorney Will League said Alabama is an at-will state, meaning workers are employed at will and can be fired for almost any reason. HB4 would prevent employers from being able to fire an employee for refusing a microchip.
"It violates the Constitution, and now with this bill, it violates the Alabama Constitution as well," League said.
Representative Prince Chesnut of District 67 introduced the bill, specifying in the text that mandatory microchipping will be illegal across the state.
However, it also notes that if an employee volunteers for a chip and they have not been coerced or given extra compensation, that will be considered legal under the Alabama Constitution.
Microchips could give your employer access to your information and location when you're off the clock. Tim Holland, an IT Support Technician, said employers have enough access to their information before a microchip.
"I don't believe they should be allowed to implant anything into an employee," Holland said. "We are being tracked in so many ways already, and you know they have access to our work records and data logging on our computers."
And one woman, who chose not to be named, believes that being chipped by your boss degrades workers in ways that seem dystopian.
"It just seems very apocalyptic and just a little too like we're a possession and not a person," she said. "It just seems kinda bizarre we're not animals; we're people."
This bill has only been prefilled, but as the legislative session continues, it should appear on the floor in the coming weeks. WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story as it develops.