Alabama leaders: Space Command general confirms Huntsville is best choice for headquarters

Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of U.S. Space Command, says the agency’s headquarters should move to Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal.
That’s according to multiple members of Alabama’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. They said Dickinson’s comments came in a meeting with them on Wednesday.
Alabama U.S. Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Dale Strong all issued statements after the meeting.
At issue is recent talk that the Biden administration wants to keep Space Command headquarters at its current home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More than one review has found Huntsville to be a better fit. Former President Donald Trump picked Huntsville as the new headquarters before he left office.
Reviews since then have confirmed Redstone Arsenal as the top pick. President Joe Biden allegedly wants to keep the headquarters out of Alabama due to the state’s strict abortion laws.
“General Dickinson just confirmed to us that the headquarters of U.S. Space Command belongs on Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. This is no surprise, because it’s what the facts clearly support. The White House must keep politics out of this. It’s past time for them to do what’s best for our national security,” said Britt.
“Just like the GAO and DoD IG report Gen Dickinson confirmed Huntsville is the preferred location of Space Command headquarters. Enough is enough, it’s time to bring @US_SpaceCom home to Huntsville,” Tuberville tweeted.
“Just walked out of a meeting with @US_SpaceCom Commander GEN Dickinson. I was assured by him that he couldn’t envision any circumstance where he wouldn’t recommend Huntsville as the permanent SPACECOM HQ. He had no concerns with the initial decision,” Strong tweeted.
Strong followed up saying U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall “has some explaining to do.”
Here’s more background from Britt’s statement:
“...a U.S. Government Accountability Office report dated May 2022 stated, “Air Force analysis identified Redstone Arsenal as the highest scoring location in the Evaluation Phase, the highest ranked location in the Selection Phase, and the location with the most advantages in the decision matrix. Air Force officials, including the then Secretary of the Air Force, stated that the decision to identify Redstone Arsenal as the preferred location stemmed from Air Force analysis showing it was the strongest candidate location.
“The same report said Air Force documentation from January 2021 affirmed that “Redstone Arsenal rated the best of the six candidate locations based on the criteria and noted that selecting Peterson Air Force Base as the preferred location would not align with the results of Air Force Selection Phase analysis.
“‘[T]he January 2021 selection of Redstone Arsenal as the preferred location for U.S. Space Command headquarters was consistent with the Air Force’s analysis,”’the GAO added. ‘Multiple senior officials we interviewed stated that they felt the process was unbiased, including the former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy; the former Secretary of the Air Force; the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; the U.S. Space Command Combatant Commander; and the U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations.’
“Finally, per the GAO, ‘[T]he Air Force identified the ability to disperse combatant commands geographically as supporting its decision, and Air Force officials told us that they considered risk related to colocating U.S. Space Command and U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base as a military judgment issue. The Air Force considered dispersing combatant commands in different geographic areas as a strategic advantage, and a way to avoid placing two combatant commands at risk from the same threat.”
“In addition to the GAO report, the Air Force’s decision to locate the permanent Space Command HQ on Redstone Arsenal has been cleared by a Department of Defense Inspector General evaluation and has completed an environmental review.”