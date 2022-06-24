Alabama leaders react to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Alabama political leaders have released statements following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Here they are in full. (See Gov. Kay Ivey's statement here)
The statements are listed alphabetically by speaker. This list will be updated as we receive more.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt
“Roe v. Wade was decided by appointed judges when I was seven years old, precluding elected legislative bodies from deciding this issue.
“Therefore, today is a watershed moment in the fight for life. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a landmark in the effort to protect the most vulnerable among us and guarantee their right to life and liberty.
“Of course, this does not mean the end of abortions in the United States. The decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization only returns the responsibility of protecting the unborn to elected officials, and each state will govern independently on the issue, meaning that the fight for life will continue in many places across the country.
“As a co-chair for the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, I believe this can be a turning point for Congress to expand our efforts to ensure a safe future for our nation’s children—born and unborn. I hope to see a shift towards adoptive services as an alternative to an abortion.
“I pray for our nation and that this decision from the Supreme Court begins to bring our country back together as we protect the lives of the unborn.”
Will Boyd, Democratic nominee for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
“Today's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade is a setback for our nation.
"I believe in the sanctity of life, but I also believe that women -- not the government -- must have the final say in their own health care decisions.
"No elected or appointed official should be empowered to police a woman's most private and sensitive decisions.”
Katie Britt, Republican nominee for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
“Our prayers have been answered,” said Katie Britt.
“This is a great day in our nation’s history and an incredible victory for the God-given right to life, which I’m confident that the State of Alabama will protect.
"As a Christian, conservative, pro-life mother of two children, both the science and my faith tells me that life begins at conception.
"As an attorney, I also know that Roe not only was morally wrong, but constitutionally unsound. The Supreme Court has done the correct thing, even in the face of recent intimidation and threats.
"Now, it’s on elected representatives of the people across America to be a voice for the voiceless and defend those who cannot defend themselves.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
“Today is a truly historic day. The United States Supreme Court has, at long last, finally overturned its fatally flawed decision in Roe v. Wade.
“The issue of abortion now returns to the States—and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.
“Accordingly, I wish to immediately issue the following notices:
“Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect. For those laws that have been halted by courts, the State will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions. Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations.
“Furthermore, any act of vandalism or violence against any crisis pregnancy center, church, or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.
“I will have more to say on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the importance of this decision in due course.”
Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby
“The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, and the High Court has now reversed that decision. It is our moral and ethical duty to protect the dignity of human life, particularly when it comes to the unborn. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court justly upholds the writings of our Constitution and allows us to preserve innocent human life. This is welcome news.”
Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville
“The Supreme Court decision is a victory for life and for Alabamians, like myself, who believe in the protection of the unborn,” said Senator Tuberville.
“As a Christian, I believe life begins at conception, and that’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of this law. This case reignited a discussion on the important role of the American family in our country and the need to protect life at every stage. I hope we don’t let this passion stop here, and we continue to discuss how we can protect the unborn and help vulnerable mothers.
“After months of a disgraceful public pressure campaign and failed efforts from Democrats to force their extreme and unpopular abortion-on-demand agenda on the American people, I’m glad the Court didn’t bow to outside pressure and maintained their judicial independence.”
Alabama political leaders have released statements following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.