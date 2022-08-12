Alabama lawmakers rebuffs requests for budget increases as the prison staffing crisis boils over

State lawmakers are reacting to WAAY 31's exclusive reporting on the critical staff shortages inside Limestone Correctional Facility saying the agency needs to figure out the problem without additional funding.
State Senator Greg Albritton (R) chairs the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee who heard from Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner John Hamm on the staffing issue Thursday.
Albritton is challenging the agency to go back to the drawing board and fix the problem without the additional funding ADOC is asking for this budget cycle.
"We have changed out people at the department of corrections and we are having to have the same problems. I am uncertain as to where we can go but but those agencies and executives have got to figure out how and what they are going to do because they have got to come forward with a plan to fix the staffing issues," Albritton told WAAY 31 Friday. "The legislature has come up with the plan to fix the construction aspects we are putting that into play now. It is their job to figure out how to fix their staffing now."
As WAAY 31's I-Team uncovered using internal documents leaked by current ADOC employees, the staffing crisis inside the state's largest prison at limestone is just the tip of the iceberg. Albritton learned ADOC lost 400 employees last year alone, and have not had much luck at hiring new ones. That is despite efforts to begin offering hiring bonuses, and incentive pay.
"I would suggest, without being too judgmental on this, I would suggest that the Limestone issue dealing with number of employees during the night time, it is not an uncommon ratio. Those ratios can be found at most every one of the prisons that we have in Alabama," Albritton added.
The ADOC responded to WAAY 31's reporting Thursday on the staffing crisis by issuing an emailed statement in part saying they are focused on the hiring issue. "We have a coordinated marketing and advertising strategy to promote these events through all media platforms."
But Albritton thinks they need to do more and come up with new ideas to solve this major problem.
"What we are finding is that there has got to be a different path and they have got to find a way to fix it. We are giving them the money, we have funded this program more than it has ever been funded previously more than other agencies. It is their job now to use those resources to fix their problems."
The state will build brand new prisons they say will require less staff, but Alabama is also under a federal judge's order to hire 2,000 more corrections employees and that is something lawmakers think looks almost impossible considering what they are facing currently.