Alabama lawmakers react to President Biden keeping Space Command in Colorado

President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, preventing its potential move to North Alabama.
President Biden followed the advice of the head of Space Command who argued the headquarters should remain in Colorado Springs.
Following the announcement Governor Kay Ivey said "The White House choosing to not locate Space Command Headquarters in Alabama – the rightful selection – is very simply the wrong decision for national security. The fact that a CNN reporter is who first delivered the news to Alabama should say all.”
The announcement has sparked outrage among many Alabama lawmakers.
"It's an outrageous decision that it was made politically and certainly I think it's disappointing to the entire state of Alabama and I think it should be disappointing to the U.S. Air Force," Congressman Robert Aderholt said.
Congressman Robert Aderholt is not alone in his feelings of outrage and disappointment in learning the Biden Administration has decided the U.S. Space Command headquarters is not moving to the Rocket City.
Senator Tommy Tuberville released the following statement below:
“Over two and a half years ago, the Air Force chose Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville for the headquarters of Space Command over 59 other cities on the basis of 21 different criteria.
As soon as Joe Biden took office, he paused movement on that decision and inserted politics into what had been a fair and objective competition—not because the facts had changed, but because the political party of the sitting President had changed.
The Biden Administration has been talking a lot about readiness over the past few months, but no Administration has done more to damage our military readiness in my lifetime. They’ve politicized our military, destroyed our recruiting, misused our tax dollars for their extremist social agenda, and now they are putting Space Command headquarters in a location that didn’t even make the top three. They are doing this at a time when space is only becoming more important for national security.
It is also shameful that the Administration waited until Congress had gone into recess and already passed next year’s defense budget before announcing this decision.
The top three choices for Space Command headquarters were all in red states— Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas. Colorado didn’t even come close. This decision to bypass the three most qualified sites looks like blatant patronage politics, and it sets a dangerous precedent that military bases are now to be used as rewards for political supporters rather than for our security.
There remain serious questions as to whether the Air Force illegally used taxpayer dollars to upgrade facilities in Colorado Springs. I hope that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers will continue his investigation into that matter.
This is absolutely not over. I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served—Huntsville, Alabama.
Today’s disastrous mistake just adds to the long string of bad decisions that this compromised President has made. He is batting 1000 in that category since taking office.”
Air Force leadership studied the issue at length and determined relocating to Huntsville was the right move.
Redstone Arsenal was named the preferred location in January 2021.
Representative Dale Strong has been instrumental in trying to make it happen saying Huntsville has the "right people, at the right place, at the right time to take care of national security."
Representative Strong released the following statement to WAAY 31:
“It is clear to anyone who has looked at the facts: Huntsville, Alabama is the best place for U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Repeated investigations and objective reviews have proven that to be the case.
It is shameful that the Biden Administration is ignoring what is best for our nation’s security and is instead using their woke agenda to make this decision.
To this point, the administration has refused to answer questions brought forth by the House Armed Services Committee’s investigation of their actions in this process. If they think this will go away... they are wrong. I will ensure they have to explain their actions and answer our questions on the record.
I want to thank Chairman Mike Rogers and the entire Alabama delegation, as we stand united to get answers for Alabamians.”
Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Colonel Brian Cozine says:
“Team Redstone supports the administration's final decision regarding Space Command. We remain - and will evolve - as a Federal Center of Excellence with our diverse and synergistic missions involving space, logistics, research and intelligence operations.”
What's next remains to be seen at this time, but Representative Strong and other lawmakers have said they aren't backing down and will continue to push forward with trying to bring U.S. Space Command Headquarters to Huntsville.
WAAY 31 received numerous statements from Alabama lawmakers following Monday's announcement.
Below is a statement from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle:
“We are deeply disappointed in the reversal of a meticulous decision-making process that selected Huntsville, Alabama for the permanent home of USSPACECOM. This community went through a lengthy selection process – twice. To have that process invalidated, and to have our selection taken away is demoralizing. It is even more disturbing that the selection is going to the community that ranked fifth in the selection process. Our systems should be better than that. The Department of Defense deserves better than that.
No matter where USSPACECOM resides, Huntsville will move forward and continue to be a good neighbor with our national military partners. We fully support our military and aerospace sectors and will work to ensure Huntsville remains a key component in furthering USSPACECOM’s mission on the national and global stage."
Below is a statement from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber:
The communities of the Tennessee Valley region are disappointed by reports that the White House has reversed a decision that would have moved Space Command headquarters to Redstone Arsenal, as two lengthy selection processes recommended.
That said, the Redstone Region will continue to provide exceptional cost benefits, a high quality of life and a robust network of space industry support to the 70-plus federal agencies, offices and commands located on Team Redstone. We are very proud of the great work our community does to support the warfighter, and we're confident Redstone will continue to grow and prosper in the years to come. Read more here.
Below is a statement from Senator Katie Britt:
“President Biden has irresponsibly decided to yank a military decision out of the Air Force’s hands in the name of partisan politics,” said Senator Katie Britt. “Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt that the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits. That decision should have remained in the Air Force’s purview. Instead, President Biden is now trying to hand the Gold Medal to the fifth-place finisher. The President’s blatant prioritization of partisan political considerations at the expense of our national security, military modernization, and force readiness is a disservice and a dishonor to his oath of office as our nation’s Commander-in-Chief. Locating the permanent Space Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal undoubtedly remains in the best national security interest of the United States. President Biden should allow the Air Force to proceed with doing its job. Alabama’s world-class aerospace and defense workforce, capabilities, and synergies stand ready to fulfill the mission and strengthen our national security long into the future.”
