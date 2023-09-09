Alabama lawmakers push for an end to federal Covid-19 policies

People in North Alabama react following efforts from Alabama lawmakers to stop federal government policies after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Senator Katie Britt co-sponsored the ‘Freedom to Breathe Act,’ a proposal that would ban future federal mask mandates.
Some in Huntsville say they agree with Senator Britt's efforts. One person told WAAY 31, “I don’t like masks at all. It puts some restrictions on our kids. We can do it if we think it's beneficial for their health, but we should not make it a big deal.”
Senator Tommy Tuberville sent a letter to military leaders asking for answers regarding the military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Senator Tuberville wrote, “Our military should be focused on one thing only: winning,” “Joe Biden firing thousands of healthy and dedicated service members made us weaker and never had any basis in science," said Tuberville.
Regarding the vaccine, Lauren Nielson, a healthcare professional in Huntsville said, “Personally I don't think Covid is ever going away…just like the flu, so I think every year people should get the Covid vaccine just like they get the flu vaccine to protect themselves.”
Senator Tuberville gave military leaders until September 22nd to respond to his letter.
In order for the ‘Freedom to Breathe Act’ to move to the House of Representatives for consideration, it needs unanimous consent in the Senate.