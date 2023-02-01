Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors.
It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes.
It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations.
It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports.
She lost her son Joshua Brandon to a fentanyl overdose in November 2017.
He was 25 years old.
"He had went down the street and bought what he thought was heroin," Jean Matthews said. "That was the drug he was taking, and it was mixed with fentanyl. He had 630 milligrams of heroin and 12 milligrams of fentanyl. They said he died as soon as it hit his arm."
Matthews knows she's unfortunately not alone in losing a loved one to a drug overdose.
That's why she supports the bill, saying doing something is better than nothing at all.
"If they have no regard for the sanctity of life, none, I think they should stay where they are no danger to anyone else," Matthews said.
According to the proposed bill, prison sentences would increase based on the weight of the drug being distributed.
You can read all of the all of the details in the proposed bill here.
The first reading of it is scheduled for March 7, 2023.