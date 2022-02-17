 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alabama lawmakers approve pandemic-related tax exemption

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama state Capitol
MGN

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation to exempt the monthly child tax credit payments that families received during the pandemic from state taxation.

The Alabama Senate and Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved identical versions of the bill. The measure now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Lawmakers said the change was needed, or families would face paying tax on the benefits. The federal American Rescue Plan legislation gave six monthly payments to eligible families as a partial advance on the federal child tax credit. Eligible families received $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that.

Recommended for you