Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the point that it must be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 01/23/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&