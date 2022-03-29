 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 30 MPH, with frequent
gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain,
possibly up to 50 MPH.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alabama joins 20 states in challenge against CDC transit mask rule

(AP) — Florida and 20 other states, including Alabama, have sued to halt the federal government's pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. It contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021, and requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website.

The rule has been relaxed somewhat but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.

