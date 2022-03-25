Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3%; 2 North Alabama counties among lowest rates in state

Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state reached its highest point in more than two years.
The Alabama Department of Labor said the February jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from January. The rate represents 68,703 people without jobs, compared to more than 85,000 a year earlier.
"We're excited to see a drop in our unemployment rate after holding steady for the past five months," said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. "In February, our civilian labor force increased, employment increased and unemployment dropped to its lowest level since November 2019. These are great numbers, and we're hopeful that we will only see them improve as the year progresses."
The agency said the total number of people employed in the state increased by 25,456 over the year to about 2.2 million. That's the highest point since January 2020, before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In North Alabama, Limestone and Marshall counties tied for the third-lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3%. Madison tied for fifth-lowest among major Alabama cities at 2.1%.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.