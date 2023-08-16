Alabama issues fish advisory recommending you do not eat fish caught in local rivers, lakes

The Alabama State Health Department is recommending you do not eat fish caught in local rivers and lakes – or that you at least cut back.
The advisory issued by the Department of Public Health and Department of Environmental Management says mercury levels are higher than usual.
The information was compiled in an annual advisory report saying some toxic chemicals have been found in fish in some areas.
The advisory lasts until the end of the year.
For more information on current advisories, click HERE.
