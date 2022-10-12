Alabama inmates file federal court motion over 'retaliatory tactics' by prison staff during protest

Attorneys representing 37 inmates in Alabama prison facilities are demanding a federal judge intervene and force Alabama Department of Corrections staff to stop what they claim are "retaliatory tactics" in response to the inmate labor strike.
The inmates claim in their amended motion filed Oct. 7 that they all suffer from medical conditions that require certain diets or medications. Inmates said disruptions to meals and medicine inside some state prisons mean they are getting sick and their civil rights are being violated.
The plaintiff-intervenors are asking to be added to the ongoing Department of Justice court case against ADOC. They claim conditions have gotten worse since the original DOJ complaints came down in 2020 and 2021.
They allege an injunction is the only way to force ADOC to resume normal operations, but ADOC reports most facilities are back to normal operations already.
In an unprecedented move that started Sept. 26, thousands of inmates organized inside state prisons and refused to work assigned jobs, including cooking food and doing laundry. The work stoppage led to delays in meal service and other important facility functions, according to multiple sources inside these facilities.
Legal expert Will League said the inmates found a pressure point on the corrections system.
“We don’t want to starve people. We are not a third-world country. The idea of limiting food is so antiquated, and if we need to get more tax money to hire guards — you’ve heard about short staffing — it definitely needs to be addressed," League said Wednesday. "They definitely have standing to enter into this lawsuit to not be treated in violation of the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment."
Inmates claim work stoppages could again resume systemwide.
"The peaceful inmate work stoppage has demonstrated just how close to a tipping point ADOC facilities are. Within hours of not having access to unpaid inmate labor, Defendants claimed an inability to retain regular feeding schedules and medical care," the court filing reads.
The plaintiff-intervenors are also seeking a temporary restraining order. The judge ordered ADOC to respond to this motion by Oct. 14.