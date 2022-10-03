Alabama inmates claim retaliatory tactics amid ongoing inmate labor strike in new court filings

Inmates are demanding a federal judge step in and force the Alabama Department of Corrections to go back to feeding the state's prison inmates three meals a day.
ADOC cut back to two meals a day, which inmates claim is in retaliation for the ongoing statewide inmate worker strike that started one week ago.
In the new motions filed in U.S. District Court, attorneys for several inmates claim they are receiving fewer than 800 calories a day, against ADOC's own mandates for proper daily caloric intakes.
The plaintiffs are in ADOC custody at several different prisons. All of them have medical conditions that require "unique dietary plans and levels of caloric intake," according to the court documents.
Attorneys allege inmates with these medical conditions could face serious illness and death if things aren't changed.
ADOC has said facilities shifted to a "holiday meal plan" out of logistical necessity. However, inmates claim it's retaliation by Alabama prison staff in response to the ongoing labor strike.
"Alabama prison officials are using food deprivation as a means to pressure inmates to return to work," the motion states. "The quality and quantity of food provided has been reduced to the point where the actions of Alabama prison officials are in violation of the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment."
The national recommended dietary allowances, which ADOC claims to meet, state adult males ought to ingest about 2,500 calories each day.
ADOC told WAAY 31 last week they are providing two meals a day and there could be delays in meals being served. WAAY 31 sources inside the state's largest prison, Limestone Correctional Facility, report inmates are often waiting 14 or 15 hours between meals.
The judge in this case has not ruled on the motion, which can be read in full below.