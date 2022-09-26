Alabama inmate protest leads to greater security measures at already understaffed facilities

In an unprecedented move, inmates inside major correctional facilities throughout Alabama organized a worker strike Monday to demand changes to the state's sentencing laws and parole system.
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed reports of worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in the state. A spokesperson said they are responding to the protest by implementing "controlled movement and other security measures" within the state's prisons.
"The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public," the ADOC said in a statement sent to WAAY 31.
According to ADOC staff working inside Limestone Correctional Facility, inmates refused to show up for work details inside the kitchen, and "brown bag meals" were delivered to the facility Monday morning.
According to those sources, who asked not to be identified fearing retaliation from supervisors, the bagged meals were made by inmates at the nearby Decatur work release facility. ADOC officials would not confirm those details.
“All facilities are operational, and there have been no disruption of critical services," ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said Monday morning.
Images of meals containing a single piece of bread, a small amount of applesauce and a pint of milk were posted to social media, allegedly taken and shared by state prison inmates. The images have not been independently verified.
Outside the prison walls, inmate advocates held their own protests in solidarity. At the "Break Every Chain Rally," a few dozen protesters gathered Monday morning in Montgomery, where they said they will continue protesting until 3 p.m., when they will hold a vigil for the inmates who are "suffering violations to their civil rights due to overcrowding and mental and physical abuse," according to one advocate.
Sources told WAAY 31 that ADOC was aware of the planned worker strike as early as last week and were scrambling to come up with a plan to manage operations if inmates who are responsible for food, laundry and janitorial services refused to work.
Inmates inside Limestone Correctional Facility told WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel they were being threatened with violence by other inmates if they refused to participate in the strike. Two inmates who spoke with WAAY 31 asked not to be identified, fearing retaliation.
The demands
Inmates are demanding the U.S. Justice Department intervene and put an immediate stop to "Alabama's systematic denial of human dignity and rights." Inmates allege ADOC has done little to address issues.
"Building new mega-prisons will not solve this crisis. The DOJ has failed to hold the ADOC and Governor Ivey accountable, as more lives are being lost and many more are at stake," an organizer wrote.
Alabama is currently under a federal judge's order to hire thousands of new correctional officers and improve conditions inside the prisons.
The strike organizers allege Eighth Amendment violations due to overcrowding. They're calling for lawmakers to make the following changes:
- Repeal the habitual offender law, which requires longer sentences for people convicted of multiple crimes, including life sentences for those convicted of a Class A felony after three previous felony convictions;
- Make the "presumptive standards" retroactive immediately;
- Repeal the drive-by shooting statute, which allows prosecutors to charge someone with capital murder if they are in a vehicle when they fatally shoot a victim;
- Create a statewide conviction integrity unit to investigate possible cases of wrongful incarceration;
- Create mandatory parole criteria that will guarantee parole to all eligible persons;
- Streamline the review processes for medical furloughs and early release of elderly inmates;
- Allow juvenile offenders to become eligible for parole after 15 years served, instead of the current 30-year requirement; and
- Get rid of life sentencing without the chance of parole.
Organizers would not say if this strike will end Monday. Sources told WAAY 31 that ADOC administrators are working on longer-term plans, should the strike last several days.
