Alabama infectious disease doctor answers worry over new strains of omicron

Even with cases of COVID-19 going down across the country, some worry has been built up over two new sub variants of omicron.
The two new variants, BQ 1 and BQ 1.1 now account for around 10% of total cases across the United States.
However, according to the CDC, the BA 5 variant still reigns supreme, as it is the cause of around 64% of cases.
Dr. Ali Hassoun, who is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, says it is too early to worry.
Research into the two new strains is not far enough to be able to make accurate predictions about what could come.
"So we don't have full information about the new variants," said Hassoun. "I think vaccination in general is very helpful, because our memory cells and our body can remember some of these viruses."
Dr. Hassoun says along with being vaccinated against the Coronavirus, it is also the best idea to get the flu shot.
He says you can take both at the same time as it is safe.