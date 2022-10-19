 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Alabama infectious disease doctor answers worry over new strains of omicron

Even with cases of COVID-19 going down across the country, some worry has been built up over two new sub variants of omicron. 

The two new variants, BQ 1 and BQ 1.1 now account for around 10% of total cases across the United States. 

Vaccines fighting against new strains

Dr. Ali Hassoun said receiving vaccinations against COVID is the best bet against new strains of the virus. 

However, according to the CDC, the BA 5 variant still reigns supreme, as it is the cause of around 64% of cases. 

Dr. Ali Hassoun, who is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, says it is too early to worry. 

Research into the two new strains is not far enough to be able to make accurate predictions about what could come. 

"So we don't have full information about the new variants," said Hassoun. "I think vaccination in general is very helpful, because our memory cells and our body can remember some of these viruses."

Dr. Hassoun says along with being vaccinated against the Coronavirus, it is also the best idea to get the flu shot. 

He says you can take both at the same time as it is safe. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

