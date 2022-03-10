Alabama House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Alabama House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner with his K-9 partner, Whiske

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner with his K-9 partner, Whiske

 Courtesy Photo

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved the Sgt. Nick Risner Act.

There were 99 yays, 1 nay and 1 abstention.

Voting took place late Thursday afternoon with members of Risner’s family in attendance. House members applauded the family after the vote.

The bill by Rep. Phillip Pettus prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter of shortening their sentence through the Alabama “Good Time” law. The “Good Time” law allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior.

The bill is named after Risner, the Sheffield Police Department sergeant killed in the line of duty last October. The man charged with his murder has previously been sentenced to prison for killing his own father. But his sentence ended early due to the “Good Time” law.

