Alabama House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved the Sgt. Nick Risner Act.
There were 99 yays, 1 nay and 1 abstention.
Voting took place late Thursday afternoon with members of Risner’s family in attendance. House members applauded the family after the vote.
The bill by Rep. Phillip Pettus prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter of shortening their sentence through the Alabama “Good Time” law. The “Good Time” law allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior.
The bill is named after Risner, the Sheffield Police Department sergeant killed in the line of duty last October. The man charged with his murder has previously been sentenced to prison for killing his own father. But his sentence ended early due to the “Good Time” law.