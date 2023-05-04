Alabama House passes bill exempting overtime from state income tax

The Alabama House passed a measure Wednesday which would eliminate state income taxes collected on overtime hours.
Members of the House passed the bill in a unanimous, bi-partisan vote, in the goal of putting more money into your paychecks.
Dr. Jason Imbrogno, an economics professor at the University of North Alabama, said he believes the legislation came from a growing trend across the country.
"Why people started thinking along these lines is a lot of help wanted signs that you see," said Imbrogno. "People are desperate for workers."
The state currently takes 5% from income made and Imbrogno said he feels this legislation could help employees and their employers.
"It's going to help businesses fulfill a lot of hours easier," said Imbrogno. "Keep in mind you're filling those hours potentially with people who already work there, they've already been trained."
With overtime already paying people time and a half, Imbrogno said he believes many workers will take advantage if this bill is passed.
"I would imagine a lot of people are going to see that as a really good incentive," said Imbrogno. "To work that extra shift, stay a bit later on that Friday."
The Alabama Senate must now vote on this bill before it heads to the Governor's desk for her signature.