Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alabama House Ethics Commission considering significant ethics reform

Alabama House Ethics

MGN

A major ethics reform could be happening in the near-future in Alabama.

On Wednesday, the Alabama House Ethics Commission met to discuss possible changes to current ethics laws. 

According to a 2019 report by a former committee set-up to focus on ethics in the Alabama House, the state's current laws affect more than 300,000 politicians and government employees and after adding in their family members, it's more than a million people. 

During Wednesday's presentation, State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-AL), the committee's chairman, said those numbers were way too high. 

His presentation mentioned different ways to fix this, including removing the gift ban between lobbyists, officials and employees who don't have interests in the same governmental body. 

An example brought up Wednesday was a building contractor's third cousin receiving a gift and then the building contractor facing serious consequences. 

However Simpson made it clear his goal is not to weaken the laws for his and other politicians gain, instead bringing forward the idea of making the penalties for violations more detailed. 

The committee is not just focused on this subject, as they are also looking at revolving door rules, which prohibit politicians from becoming lobbyists for a set amount of time after leaving office. 

Wednesday's meeting was live-streamed and the committee plans on continuing to do so up until the beginning of the 2024 session. 

