Alabama House bill proposes to prosecute women who get abortions

  • Updated
Abortion laws impact people trying to become pregnant, too
An Alabama State Representative wants women who choose to get an abortion to face murder and assault charges. 

Representative Ernie Yarbrough is sponsoring the proposed bill, HB 454. 

Under existing law, a person may not be prosecuted for homicide or assault if the victim is an unborn child in utero and the death or injury results from certain lawful medical care or medication. This bill would expand the definition of “person,” for the purposes of the criminal code to include an unborn child from the moment of fertilization. 

HB 454 states all unborn children have the right to life and equal protection of laws. 

The bill now goes to the House Committee for review.

