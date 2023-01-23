Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19

One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County.
On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County.
The 82% decrease in overall cases gives doctors like Dr. Ali Hassoun hope.
"Seeing what we're seeing at the moment, it is very relieving and helpful, I think, as a health care professional but also as the Huntsville community," said Hassoun.
Across the entire state, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports an 85% decrease in hospitalizations due to Covid-19, from 2,704 patients a year ago to 418 this week.
Since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, a lot has changed.
"We (have) more available treatment, more available vaccine choices," said Hassoun, "as well as a better way of diagnosing and knowing these patients."
A new variant, known as XBB.1.5, has started to impact parts of the country. However, Hassoun believes people shouldn't panic over this variant.
"Is the treatment still going to be effective? Is the vaccination going to be useful? Actually, with all of these, it's remaining to be the same," he said.
Hassoun said keeping these numbers down is something the community is going to have to work on. He recommended people stay updated on their vaccinations and wear a mask when needed.