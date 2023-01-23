Alabama hospitals are seeing fewer hospitalizations for COVID-19

A year ago on Friday, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with COVID-19 across their entire system, with 254 of those in Madison County.
This year, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with COVID-19 across their system, with 52 in Madison County.
The 82% decrease in overall cases is giving doctors like Dr. Ali Hassoun hope.
"Seeing what we're seeing at the moment, it is very relieving and helpful," said Hassoun. "I think as a health care professional but also as the Huntsville community."
Across the entire state, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported an 84% decrease in hospitalizations.
There were 2,704 patients in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 a year ago Monday, while this year there were 418.
Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March of 2020, a lot has changed.
"We [have] more available treatment [and] more available vaccine choices," said Hassoun. "As well as a better way of diagnosing and knowing these patients."
A new variant, known as XBB.1.5, has started to impact parts of the country.
Hassoun believes people should not panic over this variant.
"Is the treatment still going to be effective [and] is the vaccination going to be useful"? said Hassoun. "Actually with all of these, it's remaining to be the same."
Hassoun said keeping these numbers down is something the community is going to have to work on.
He recommended people staying updated on their vaccinations and wearing a mask when needed.