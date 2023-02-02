Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to COVID-19 struggles

A new report from the Alabama Hospital Association showed state hospitals lost $1.5 billion dollars since the beginning of pandemic.
"I think I had underestimated how bad the situation was," said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. "Even with the federal money that the hospitals received."
The report also stated more than 50% of hospitals running on a negative margin.
Williamson said the pandemic also exacerbated how many hospitals across the state were struggling with lack of staffing.
With so many hospitals struggling to stay afloat, the Alabama Hospital Association is urging state legislators to assist them.
Williamson said the state has more than a $1 billion in COVID-19 emergency funding and he is hopeful the state allocates some of it to hospitals.
"We're not asking obviously for all of the ARPA funds," said Williamson. "What we're asking for is enough time to buy us time to try to address some of the other structural underlying challenges."
Without the funding, Williamson said 15 state hospitals are at risk of closing within the next 6 to 18 months.
The Alabama Hospital Association would not release those 15 hospitals at risk, to prevent concerning employees who work at those hospitals.