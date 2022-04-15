 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama hits record low for number of unemployed

  • 0
Alabama Department of Labor

Logo for Alabama Department of Labor

Alabama's unemployment rate dropped in March to tie a historic low.

Statistics released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday show the seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 2.9%, which ties the all-time record low unemployment rate previously registered in September 2019.

March's rate represents 65,485 unemployed people in Alabama, which is the lowest ever on record.

"Alabamians are working, businesses are hiring, and we are getting back to normal with every passing month,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We are continuing to see healthy job growth, with more than 40,000 jobs gained since last year.” 

Morgan, Marshall and Limestone Counties had north Alabama's lowest unemployment rates at 1.9%.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

