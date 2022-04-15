Alabama hits record low for number of unemployed

Alabama's unemployment rate dropped in March to tie a historic low.
Statistics released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday show the seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 2.9%, which ties the all-time record low unemployment rate previously registered in September 2019.
March's rate represents 65,485 unemployed people in Alabama, which is the lowest ever on record.
"Alabamians are working, businesses are hiring, and we are getting back to normal with every passing month,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We are continuing to see healthy job growth, with more than 40,000 jobs gained since last year.”
Morgan, Marshall and Limestone Counties had north Alabama's lowest unemployment rates at 1.9%.