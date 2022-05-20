Alabama hits new unemployment low; several North Alabama counties among lowest in state

Unemployment reached another historic low in Alabama in April, according to data released Friday by the state.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for April was 2.8%, a new record low and nearly a full percentage point lower than in April 2021. The governor said she was “thrilled” by the news.
“This forward momentum is only continuing,” Ivey said in a statement. “The people of Alabama want to work, plain and simple, and that combined with our efforts helped us reach the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, yet again.”
Alabama reported more than 2,000 fewer unemployed individuals in April than in March, with nearly 8,300 more people counted as employed. Ivey’s office said the number of employed people is a record high for the state.
“We have more people working today than at any other point in our state’s history,” the governor said. “We are shattering record after record, and we’re just getting started!”
Other record highs reported by Alabama include the increase of total private weekly wages to $990.46 and of weekly wages in the leisure and hospitality sector to $411.31.
“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a jobs report with this many positives,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This is great news for Alabama’s economy and especially for our coastal region as we move into the prime tourist season.”
It’s not just the coast that’s benefitting, though, as multiple North Alabama counties were among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Marshall County reported the second-lowest rate at 1.5%, while Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Elmore, Cullman and Blount counties tied for third-lowest at 1.6%.