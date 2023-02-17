Alabama Highway 53 reopens after ALDOT crews repair road

After two days of being closed, a major stretch of Alabama Highway 53 reopened on Friday right before 1 p.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) shut down the highway between Kelly Springs and Jeff Roads in Harvest just after 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a helicopter crash.
A helicopter carrying two Tennessee National Guardsmen hit the highway, killing them both and damaging major parts of the road.
"The southbound roadway had sustained a gouge in it," said Seth Burkett, public information specialist for ALDOT. "There was also some damage to the median area on the shoulder of the roadway."
Burkett said ALDOT crews had to wait to begin repairs until other factors had been taken care of.
"We're bearing in mind that there are other agencies that have a different focus here," said Burkett. "They had investigations to complete and things that needed to be done before turning it back over to us."
On Friday, ALDOT crews patched a small section of the pavement on the southbound roadway and filled in an area on the median.
However, Burkett said the work they did today was temporary.
"We will be coming back at some point with some hot mix asphalt to do a more permanent job," said Burkett. "So it will be smoother and longer-lasting."