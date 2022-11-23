Alabama heath officials urge caution while gathering around the Thanksgiving table as flu cases rise

With the great Thanksgiving travel rush well underway, Alabama health officials are urging you to keep the ongoing flu outbreak top of mind as you gather with family and friends.
Currently all of Alabama's heath districts are reporting significant influenza.
This flu season hit early and hard already in Alabama and health experts are tracking the spread happening now elsewhere in the country, potentially putting the most vulnerable at risk.
Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there is actually more people in the hospital with complications from influenza right now then COVID-19, and it’s those vulnerable groups like infants, and the elderly and people with other health issues who are most at risk.
“We are seeing widespread flu activity throughout all the public health districts. This is a very aggressive and very early season that we are seeing, typically we see the peek around January or February, but we have not seen this early and so much activity since the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
Health experts say the best way to keep from catching the flu this season is to practice good hygiene, wear a mask if you are in a crowded space and take advantage of the flu vaccine available.
"This vaccine seems to be doing a pretty good job protecting against the current strain," Stubblefield added.
The updated Alabama flu tracker can be viewed HERE