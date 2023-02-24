Alabama health department officials investigating outbreak among 5th graders at Limestone Co. school

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating a possible outbreak at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Limestone County.
The department received reports that 26 students who attend the school all developed symptoms of nausea and vomiting Thursday. One student visited the emergency room, but no hospitalizations have been reported, ADPH said.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse previously told WAAY 31 that three students were seen by a school nurse for vomiting Thursday. Shearouse also confirmed the outbreak was isolated to the school's fifth grade.
ADPH said all 26 students were recovered or recovering as of Friday evening.
It's unclear at this time what caused the outbreak. Shearouse noted students getting sick from viruses have been reported throughout the district, and that the school will go through the proper channels to make sure it wasn't something served to the children at mealtime.
ADPH said it would be obtaining samples from the food and patients to use in their investigation.
