Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs transgender medication, bathroom, 'sex talk' bills into law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed two bills related to transgender issues and sexual identity into law.
One outlaws transgender youth's access to gender-affirming medications. The law makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.
Ivey released this statement upon her signing the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act: “There are very real challenges facing our young people, especially with today’s societal pressures and modern culture.
“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl.
“We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”
The second bill prevents teachers from providing instruction on sexual identity to students in kindergarten through fifth grades. It also requires students in public K-12 schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the gender designated on their birth certificates.
Ivey released this statement upon signing this bill into law: “Here in Alabama, men use the men’s room, and ladies use the ladies’ room – it’s really a no brainer. This bill will also ensure our elementary school classrooms remain free from any kind of sex talk.
“Let me be clear to the media and opponents who like to incorrectly dub this the “Don’t Say Gay” amendment: That is misleading, false and just plain wrong.
“We don’t need to be teaching young children about sex. We are talking about 5-year-olds for crying out loud. We need to focus on what matters – core instruction like reading and math.”