Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs permitless carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is the latest state to allow people to carry concealed handguns without first undergoing a background check and getting a state permit.
Legislators on Thursday gave final approval to legislation ending the requirement to get a state permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under clothes, in a bag or in a car.
Gov. Kay Ivey then signed the bill into law. It goes into effect Jan. 1.
“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said in a news release announcing her signature. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”
The permitless carry proposal is championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
But state sheriffs said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.