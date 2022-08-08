Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
Spencer is charged with killing Colton Lee, 7, his great-grandmother, Marie Martin, and Martin's neighbor, Martha Reliford, in Guntersville in July 2018. He was granted parole in November 2017.
WAAY 31’s investigation into the system that allowed his release despite several violent incidents while in prison led to a complete overhaul of the state agency that oversees paroles. (Read more here)
Ivey expressed her opposition in a letter to parole board members on Monday. Here’s the complete text:
Under no circumstances should Jimmy O'Neal Spencer be granted parole. Spencer is a career criminal who is still awaiting trial for brutally killing three innocent people after he was wrongly granted parole in November 2017. To parole him again now would be dangerous and downright despicable.
Spencer had a long rap sheet the last time he came up for parole. He was first convicted in 1984 for burglary, and following that, Spencer spent the next two decades in one form of trouble or another, with aiTests and convictions for offenses ranging from assault and multiple burglaries to breaking and entering a vehicle. In the early 1990s, Spencer was even sentenced to life in prison following one of his multiple convictions for escape.
Of course, all those crimes occurred before Spencer was paroled five years ago. But now, as he approaches yet another chance at parole, he stands accused of another, far more serious crime: capital murder.
The facts of these most recent crimes are gruesome and devastating. In July 2018, while out on parole, Spencer rep011edly entered a pair of neighboring homes in Guntersville and murdered three unsuspecting victims: 65-year-old Martha Reliford, 74-year-old Marie Martin, and seven year-old Colton Lee, Marie's great-grandson and a lover of monster trucks and John Deere tractors. Marie and little Colton were found dead in one home-Marie stabbed and strangled, Colton the victim of blunt force trauma. And Mm1ha, herself a respected advocate for crime victims, was found in another home beaten to death with the flat side of a hatchet. In each case, Spencer's motivation appears to have been money.
These senseless killings helped bring heightened scrutiny to the Parole Board, and with the Legislature's help, we significantly reformed the Board's structure and operations. All this effort was to ensure that no family should ever again lose a loved one because a person was wrongly paroled.
But today is a time to return our focus to this particular case, and in doing so, to ensure that Spencer is never again able to harm innocent people. By any measure, Spencer is unworthy of parole. He has proven that he is a danger to the public and cannot be trusted in any way. His first award of parole was a grievous error, with deadly consequences for three precious lives. The Board simply cannot parole Spencer a second time.