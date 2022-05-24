 Skip to main content
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared winner in Republican primary, avoids runoff

Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey has been declared the winner in the race for the Republican nomination for Alabama governor in Tuesday’s primary.

With 94% of votes counted, Ivey had 55% of the vote.

In second place is Lindy Blanchard, with 19% of the vote.

Ivey faced a total of eight competitors for her job. By achieving more than 50% of the vote in the primary, she doesn't have to deal with a runoff.

Ivey will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the Nov. 8 General Election. As of 10:20 p.m., a winner has not yet been declared in that race.

