Alabama GOP wants to ban their school board candidates from taking funds from certain groups

Not even a week into the 2023-2024 school year, controversy has already begun.
On Tuesday, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl released a statement on his recommendation to ban conservative school board candidates from taking funds from certain groups, including the Alabama Education Association.
In his statement, Wahl said, "The Alabama Republican Party is strongly committed to protecting our children from indoctrination in the classroom by left wing groups like the (National Education Association) and its affiliated organizations."
One of those affiliates, the AEA, spoke out against Wahl's comments.
Speaking to WAAY 31 News Wednesday, they claim what Wahl said was inaccurate.
"I can certainly tell you that the AEA is not a proponent of these policies," said William Tunnell, who is the manager of UniServ Organizing, which is a part of the AEA. "We're not pushing any of these agendas."
Tunnell said 72 percent of the AEA's members are registered Republicans, including himself. So when he first heard what Wahl said about organizations like the AEA, he was baffled.
"We feel it's a bit irresponsible to make these sorts of statements," said Tunnell.
Tunnell explained, when the AEA backs a school board candidate or even someone running for superintendent, they do so for what they believe will be the best for that school system, not in an attempt to push a "woke agenda."
"I would love for someone to bring us a board member or someone of a superintendent of a public school that says [the] AEA is pushing some woke or liberal ideology in our schools," said Tunnell.
The AEA reiterated the "A" stands for Alabama and they will continue to fight for Alabama's values.
"Woke policies and liberal ideologies as described is just not a part of our platform," said Tunnell. "We're working to make public schools great in Alabama and quite frankly, we feel like we're doing a good job for our members."