 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are
expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through
Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist
throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy
rainfall and flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Alabama GOP wants to ban their school board candidates from taking funds from certain groups

  • Updated
  • 0

He doesn't want candidates funded by the AEA or NEA that he says are "woke"

Not even a week into the 2023-2024 school year, controversy has already begun. 

On Tuesday, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl released a statement on his recommendation to ban conservative school board candidates from taking funds from certain groups, including the Alabama Education Association. 

Alabama Education Association

Image from the Alabama Education Association Facebook page

In his statement, Wahl said, "The Alabama Republican Party is strongly committed to protecting our children from indoctrination in the classroom by left wing groups like the (National Education Association) and its affiliated organizations."

One of those affiliates, the AEA, spoke out against Wahl's comments. 

Speaking to WAAY 31 News Wednesday, they claim what Wahl said was inaccurate. 

"I can certainly tell you that the AEA is not a proponent of these policies," said William Tunnell, who is the manager of UniServ Organizing, which is a part of the AEA. "We're not pushing any of these agendas."

Tunnell said 72 percent of the AEA's members are registered Republicans, including himself. So when he first heard what Wahl said about organizations like the AEA, he was baffled. 

"We feel it's a bit irresponsible to make these sorts of statements," said Tunnell.

Tunnell explained, when the AEA backs a school board candidate or even someone running for superintendent, they do so for what they believe will be the best for that school system, not in an attempt to push a "woke agenda."

"I would love for someone to bring us a board member or someone of a superintendent of a public school that says [the] AEA is pushing some woke or liberal ideology in our schools," said Tunnell. 

The AEA reiterated the "A" stands for Alabama and they will continue to fight for Alabama's values. 

"Woke policies and liberal ideologies as described is just not a part of our platform," said Tunnell. "We're working to make public schools great in Alabama and quite frankly, we feel like we're doing a good job for our members."

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com