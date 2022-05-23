Alabama GOP frontrunners make final pitches to voters in Huntsville ahead of primary Tuesday

Ahead of primary polls opening Tuesday, frontrunners in the two big GOP contests ups for grabs — retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's seat and the governor's office — made their final pitches directly to voters in the Rocket City.
Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey flew into Huntsville for a quick speech to supporters gathered there Monday. She was only on the ground for less than an hour and said she is feeling confident.
"During this campaign, we have stayed positive. I have a very positive record and I'm proud to run on and will deliver on for four more years," Ivey said.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks was also pitching voters on picking his name Tuesday. Brooks was joined on the campaign trail Monday by Texas Sen. and political powerhouse Ted Cruz.
"With me, there is no uncertainty. As Sen. Cruz just mentioned, now is not the time to roll the dice and have a crapshoot, because our country's future is at stake," Brooks said.
Ivey is trying to keep her job and up against a crowded field in this GOP primary. Brooks is up against two other frontrunners, Katie Britt and Mike Durant. A fractured vote Tuesday will likely mean the Senate race is headed to a runoff election June 21.
