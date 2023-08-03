 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during
the overnight and morning hours on Friday. High atmospheric
moisture content will exist during this time, leading to a
risk for locally heavy rainfall. This threat will be
maximized across areas where multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Alabama Goodwill opens new store location in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Goodwill Grand Opening in Decatur

Image from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

Decatur residents are ready to thrift shop as a new Goodwill location opened in the city today.

Alabama Goodwill officials opened its doors at 9 a.m. this morning, and it was a full house.

Alabama Goodwill Grand Opening in Decatur

Image from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

With this being the second Alabama Goodwill location in Decatur, Goodwill has expanded job opportunities for Alabamians overcoming various challenges.

Goodwill Vice President of Marketing and Fund Development Kathy Taylor says this gives a second chance for those that don't qualify for higher jobs. Taylor explains that Alabama Goodwill Industries’ mission supports Alabamians with barriers to employment through job creation, free skills training, work-based learning, and other curriculums and free services. Alabama Goodwill Industries' goal over the next several years is to create 500 new jobs in a statewide expansion.

"It’s a wonderful thing we do, and I believe our mission is getting out there which is growing awareness and allows us to open more,” said Taylor.

Goodwill has hired 20 members at the new location and the store hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to being a retail store, Taylor says this Goodwill location will also include a drive-up and drop-off donor door for convenience

The new store is located in the old Office Max building at 1682-B Beltline Road S.W.

Alabama Goodwill Grand Opening in Decatur

Image from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you