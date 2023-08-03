Alabama Goodwill opens new store location in Decatur

Decatur residents are ready to thrift shop as a new Goodwill location opened in the city today.
Alabama Goodwill officials opened its doors at 9 a.m. this morning, and it was a full house.
With this being the second Alabama Goodwill location in Decatur, Goodwill has expanded job opportunities for Alabamians overcoming various challenges.
Goodwill Vice President of Marketing and Fund Development Kathy Taylor says this gives a second chance for those that don't qualify for higher jobs. Taylor explains that Alabama Goodwill Industries’ mission supports Alabamians with barriers to employment through job creation, free skills training, work-based learning, and other curriculums and free services. Alabama Goodwill Industries' goal over the next several years is to create 500 new jobs in a statewide expansion.
"It’s a wonderful thing we do, and I believe our mission is getting out there which is growing awareness and allows us to open more,” said Taylor.
Goodwill has hired 20 members at the new location and the store hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
In addition to being a retail store, Taylor says this Goodwill location will also include a drive-up and drop-off donor door for convenience
The new store is located in the old Office Max building at 1682-B Beltline Road S.W.