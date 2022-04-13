 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama in the immediate
vicinity of Indian Creek, including the following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of Indian Creek and adjacent low-lying and
flood-prone locations is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1035 PM CDT, Gauge reports indicated stream levels on
Indian Creek rising rapidly due to excessive runoff created
by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alabama freshman JD Davison declares for NBA draft

  • Updated
  • 0
JD Davison

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama freshman point guard JD Davison is entering the NBA draft. Davison, who is projected as a potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday.

He didn’t say if he would be hiring an agent, but Davison told ESPN he was “done with college.” Davison was the No. 9-ranked recruit and top point guard in the country last year, according to 247Sports.com.

He played in all 33 games, starting six. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists per game. Leading scorer Jaden Shackelford has already declared for the draft.

